Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.