Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 232 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

