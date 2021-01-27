Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

