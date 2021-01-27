Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $331,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 124,653 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 297.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $8,670,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

