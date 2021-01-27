Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

