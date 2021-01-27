Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

