Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.