Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

