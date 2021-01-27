Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,937.69, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

