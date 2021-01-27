Contrasting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 6.14 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -151.92 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $38.32, indicating a potential downside of 61.78%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.27% -13.58% -7.11% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

