Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

