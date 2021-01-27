Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of PENN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

