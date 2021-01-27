Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.
Shares of PENN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $111.02.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
