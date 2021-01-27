Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clarus by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

