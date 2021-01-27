Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

