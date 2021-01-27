Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

