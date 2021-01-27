Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $694,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 150.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

