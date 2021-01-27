Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock worth $50,830,007. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

