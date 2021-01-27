Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

