Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,993,387 shares of company stock valued at $245,456,818.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

