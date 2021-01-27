Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $382.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

