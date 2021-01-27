Sundial Growers (SNDL) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sundial Growers to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.18 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -3.98

Sundial Growers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sundial Growers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 152 375 403 10 2.29

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sundial Growers competitors beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

