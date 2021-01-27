Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $262,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 169,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

