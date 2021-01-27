Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $164,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $702.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

