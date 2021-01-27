Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after buying an additional 218,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

