Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heska by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

