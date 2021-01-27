Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 398,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

