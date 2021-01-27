Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.