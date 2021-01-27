Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,317,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

