AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $20,113,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AxoGen by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

