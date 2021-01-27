Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.