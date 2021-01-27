Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.