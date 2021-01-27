$0.60 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. NCR reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in NCR by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

