Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.