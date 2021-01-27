9,346 Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 273.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

