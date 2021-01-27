BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,266,371.28.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

