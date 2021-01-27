Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $89.13.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

