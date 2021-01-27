Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tenable by 11.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

