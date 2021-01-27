New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

