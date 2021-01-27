The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $156.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Argus from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.71 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 40,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

