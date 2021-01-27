TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $430.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,350 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,645,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

