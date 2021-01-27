IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

