ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

