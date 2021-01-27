Argus Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective raised by Argus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

