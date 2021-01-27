Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 10,005 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

