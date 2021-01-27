DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 494,740 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

