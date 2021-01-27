New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

