Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.