Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.98.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

