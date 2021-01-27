Robert A. Mccallum Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,000.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00.

TSE FR opened at C$18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.92. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4274153 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

