Stephen Furlong Sells 7,585 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STIM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STIM. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.